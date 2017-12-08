Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Grane Road has been closed to traffic after a collision between two cars.

Hyndburn Police say Elton Road and Grane Road is currently closed in both directions after a collision close to the Grey Mare Inn.

The crash, which occurred around 6.50am this morning, has been classed as ‘damage only’.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Two cars have collided and the road is still closed while they are dealing with it.

“No one was injured by this but it did cause an obstruction.”

Traffic is being turned round at Junction 5 and at the Holden Arms in Haslingden.

A Hyndburn police spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area for the time being.”

Rossendale Police added that overnight+ snow had contributed to the road closure. They said: “We are up there now working with LCC to get it back open as soon as possible.”

Lancashire County Council say they are preparing to grit all priority routes in East Lancashire this afternoon.

A spokesperson said: “We have weather predictions of snow and ice and temperatures reaching minus 3. We will apply salt to all priority routes.”