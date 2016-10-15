Great-grandmother from Great Harwood celebrates 100th birthday

A great-grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family.

Edna Walmsley marked the milestone birthday on Sunday, October 9, with a party held at Dukenhalgh Hotel.

Edna, from Thorn Street, Great Harwood, was joined by her children, Andrew, Adrienne and Alyson, their spouses Anita, Shigé and Stephen, grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas, Nicholas’ wife Nicola and two of her four great-grandchildren, Freddie and Alice.

Her grandson Stephen travelled from Brisbane in Australia to attend the event, although his wife Aprilla and sons Jack and Finn had to stay behind.

The family had a meal at the hotel and Edna, a retired dinner lady, received a card from the Queen and a telegram from Damien Green, head of the Department for Work and Pensions.

Edna Walmsley and her family on her 100th birthday

Grandson Chris Walmsley, who lives in Accrington said Edna is ‘wonderful’.

“She still lives on her own and is totally independent,” he added.

“She has lived in Great Harwood as long as I have been alive. All of the family is from Accrington. Her maiden name was Dobson and her family owned shops and other businesses in the area.

“She loved her birthday, and it was great to have almost the whole family together. When I took the picture of her with her card from the Queen, I said they look like twins - and the Queen is 10 years younger!