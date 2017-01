Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge.

Police said the 34-year-old, from Great Harwood, was arrested as part of a murder investigation into the death of Blackburn man Derek Taylor, 71.

She has now been released without charge.

Mr Taylor was found dead on January 18.

Deanha Neely, 32, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and will appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Monday, January 23.