A gun was fired at a car during a fight involving a group of armed men in Accrington.

Police said they were called to Birtwistle Street on Friday, June 30, to reports of a ‘disturbance involving a group of men with weapons’.

They believe an air rifle was fired at a vehicle which fled the scene before officers arrived.

Four men, all from Accrington, have been arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Lancashire Police said the shooting is not connected with other firearms incidents in Hyndburn in recent weeks.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at around 6.30pm on Friday, June 30, following reports of a disturbance involving a group of men with weapons outside an address on Birtwistle Street, Accrington.

“As officers were attending to the initial reports of a disturbance we received a further report that an air rifle was fired at a vehicle which made off prior to police arrival.”

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of affray and an 18-year-old-man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm in a public place and possession of cannabis.