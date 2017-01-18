Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum has spoken of her pride after her daughter said she wants to have eight inches of her hair cut off in aid of good causes.

Effie Skillen, from Great Harwood, has locks running all the way down her back but is set to brave the big chop next month.

Funds raised by Effie, eight, will be donated to local children’s health charity Milly’s Smiles and - along with her hair - to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children experiencing hair loss.

Mum Kelly Dunne, 33, said she was “gobsmacked” at Effie’s decision.

She said: “She brought me to tears with her generosity and how she wants to help others. For an eight-year-old she has made a very mature decision. We are absolutely gobsmacked and humbled at the amount of support that Effie has received so far.”

The chop will take place on Saturday, February 18 and the amount raised has already surpassed the £100 target through the justgiving page and sponsor forms.

Kelly, a nurse of Shaftesbury Avenue, added: “I asked what she would feel like if she regrets it once she’s had it cut and wishes she had kept it long, to which she replied ‘mummy, it’s only hair....it will grow back, I’ll be grateful for everything I have in life, some children have cancer and are scared’. She doesn’t seem to be nervous at all.

“She knows about The Little Princess Trust as she knows a family member who has previously donated hair and she’s aware that the hair donated to the trust is used to make wigs for people suffering hair loss from cancer.

“Effie is also a massive One Direction fan and Harry Styles has recently donated his hair to them,” added Kelly.

Milly’s Smiles raises money to provide a welcome bag to every newly diagnosed child and their family admitted to ward 84 at Manchester Royal Children’s Hospital giving them items to help with the first few days and weeks of their stay in hospital.

Kelly added: “We are all incredibly proud of her and think she is a selfless, inspirational, kind girl.

“She has made us all beam with pride at her generosity and head strong attitude at deciding to do this.”

To learn more or donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Effie-Skillen