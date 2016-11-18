How we use Cookies
Haslingden by-pass blocked off after multi-car collision

Police and paramedics were called to the A56 near the Rising Bridge roundabout

A multi-vehicle collision in slippery conditions near Haslingden caused a carriageway to be closed.

Police and paramedics were called to the A56 by-pass near to the Rising Bridge roundabout at around 11.30pm on Thursday, November 17.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We had several calls and reports of a collision on the Haslingden by-pass involving a number of cars.

“The road was blocked off and the ambulance was called.”

Officers said the carriageway was blocked off northbound from the junction near The Woolpack and no injuries were reported.

Lancashire Road Police posted on Twitter: “A56 north @ Haslingden. Avoid please! Be careful out there, slippy roads tonight.”

Camron Whitehead also sent us pictures of the aftermath of the crash.

Mount Carmel school forced to close after night of torrential rain

A flood alert for the River Calder has also been issued by the Environment Agency

PICTURES: Police appeal after teenager injured in head-on collision

Josh Field, 17, was cycling into Accrington when he collided with an oncoming car

