A haulage and warehousing firm’s latest £750,000 expansion and jobs creation scheme has been hailed.

McMurrays, based in Church, is building a 16,000 sq ft warehouse and transit shed on its 5.2-acre site.

Since relocating to the site off Bridge Street in 2014, the family-run firm has invested £2 million in the local economy and created new jobs with 70 people now employed from the Hyndburn area.

Boss David McMurray said: “Our family business has firm roots in Hyndburn and we’re committed to the area in which I still live. This latest project will see us create yet more jobs for local people and strengthen our offering to customers.”

MP Graham Jones praised the company during a recent visit, saying: “It is encouraging to see any local company doing well - and particularly impressive to see how David’s £10 million a year operation is expanding.

"As well as creating a solid business for his family, David is also investing in the borough and creating jobs.”

The new warehouse unit will provide a storage and shipment area for their 50-vehicle fleet.