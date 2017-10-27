Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The father of a talented teenage footballer who died suddenly has promised a ‘wonderful’ send off for ‘the best son you could ever have’.

Youth and first team players from Accrington Stanley are expected at the funeral of Jordan Moseley, an academy player.

The 15-year-old from Middleton played for three Oldham sides before being signed by the League Two side.

His funeral will take place on Friday, November 3, at St Peter’s RC Church, Middleton.

Jordan’s death has left his parents, Gary and Tracey, and older brother, Christopher, devastated.

Gary told the M.E.N: “He was the best son you could ever have had. We spent every minute of every day together. I never missed any of his training sessions. He used to say to me ‘you don’t have to be here dad’ but I always was, in the rain, and cold. It didn’t matter. I’m lost without him.”

Jordan was recently being coached by Willie Donachie, a Manchester City legend, who joined Accrington’s back room staff and is a hero of Gary’s.

Speaking of the funeral Gary added: “Jordan will be wearing a replica of his full red Accrington Stanley kit, and a Manchester City scarf. His original Stanley kit is too precious to part with.

“Jordan and I were season ticket holders at Manchester City. This was our ninth season - he has only seen the good times at the Etihad.

“We have asked all the kids that are coming to his funeral to wear football shirts. We are making it as wonderful as we can. We want to celebrate everything about him.

“He was an old fashioned left winger, but right footed, Accrington had to play three central midfielders to accommodate him.

“Playing for Heyside he scored 29 goals in the Tameside league and won the golden boot, which was a remarkable achievement as he was playing as a midfielder at the time.

“Not long after that Accrington made a move for him. After four weeks at the club they offered him a scholarship and full contract. We have been moved by the things said about him by his coaches at other clubs. Now we intend to give him the most wonderful funeral we can.”

A funeral procession will be led by a carriage drawn by two horses and Jordan’s casket will be bedecked in Manchester City colours. The service will be from 12.30pm.

“I will carry him. I would carry him on my own if I had to,” said Gary.

“All the players from Accrington’s under 16s squad will attend and the youth team that Jordan was playing for, and first team players have been invited.”

Glowing tributes have been paid to Jordan by Stanley, plus junior Oldham teams, Chadderton Park, Heyside, and AFC Oldham for whom he also played.

He died suddenly at the family home on Tuesday, last week.

Wayne Hurst, who managed Jordan when he played for Chadderton Park, said: “Jordan came to me as an eight year old. He fitted in straight away, he was always the one player who wanted to prove himself.

“He knew from an early age he wanted to make it as a footballer, and his dad always wanted him to make it. It was clear he was something special on the pitch, and his desire is what got him noticed by others.”