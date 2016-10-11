Heartbreak for parents as Jessica Whelan, 4, given 'months' to live

Jessica Whelan at Blackpool beach, the first time she has been to the beach since she started treatment

A four-year-old girl who has been battling cancer for more than a year has only months left to live - after her parents made the heartbreaking decision to stop treatment.

Jessica Whelan, of Stonebridge Lane, Oswaldtwistle, has been fighting stage four neuroblastoma - an extremely malignant and aggressive cancer for 13 months. She has been through four different and intensive treatments to try and overcome the cancer, with her family praying each time for a miracle cure.

But, following a routine examination, their doctor broke the news the family were dreading most of all - that Jessica’s cancer had progressed - and nothing more can be done.

Dad Andy and his partner Nicki Prendergast have now decided to stop treatment so that Jessica can try enjoy a ‘normal’ life in the time she has left.

Andy said: “We were expecting this day to come at some point and it’s come to us sooner than we thought and hoped. To go along and be told that the cancer is now progressing, we weren’t prepared for that. I knew she had pain in her lower leg and in my naivety I was hoping it was growing pains because she seemed to be doing so well.

Jessica Whelan playing with her lego at her home in Oswaldtwistle

“I have got a way of keeping strong through the madness but when he started talking about the lack of options I just broke down.”

Aside from experimental studies - with no guarantee of success - the family have exhausted all available treatment options.

Andy said: “If it offered something significant I would do it in a heartbeat but it doesn’t. It means taking our support basis away, Jessica away from her friends and family, leading an isolated life.

"Those studies would be pumping her full of chemicals and all sorts to keep her alive for our sake and that’s not something we can do because it’s Jessica that matters to us. Jessica has fought tooth and nail and no matter what we have thrown at it it still keeps coming back.

“We know it’s just time to stop.”

The day after the announcement the family went to Blackpool - the first time Jessica has been to the beach since treatment started - and she loved it. They now want her to gather more cherished memories.

A fundraising page has been set up at the 'go fund me' website to allow the family to provide the best care and provide fun experiences for Jessica. To donate search 'creating happiness for Jessica'.