Heartless burglars have ransacked a charity shop in Accrington town centre.

Staff arrived at the RSPCA on Broadway on Wednesday morning to find the front window smashed and jewellery and a charity box stolen.

Lancashire Police said the incident was reported to them at 9.10am after charity staff attended the nearby police station.

Burglary at the RSPCA shop on Broadway in Accrington.

A spokesperson said: “The charity shop has been broken into over night. They have got inside by smashing through a front window and they’ve ransacked the shop.

“A charity box on the counter has been emptied and a display of jewellery has been cleared.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 229 of December 21.