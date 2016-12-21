Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless burglars have ransacked a charity shop in Accrington town centre.

Staff arrived at the RSPCA on Broadway on Wednesday morning to find the front window smashed and jewellery and a charity box stolen.

Lancashire Police said the incident was reported to them at 9.10am after charity staff attended the nearby police station.

A spokesperson said: “The charity shop has been broken into over night. They have got inside by smashing through a front window and they’ve ransacked the shop.

“A charity box on the counter has been emptied and a display of jewellery has been cleared.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 229 of December 21.