Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington is set to be hit by heavy snow, forecasters are warning.

The Met office has issued an amber warning saying that heavy snow is expected is due to begin falling between 4am and 5am tomorrow and could last up to five hours.

It could then be followed with some lighter snow/sleet before rain begins to fall in the early to mid-afternoon.

The Met Office says travel delays on roads are likely and some drivers could become stranded.

They say rail cancellations are also likely and more rural area’s could become cut off.

Snow is predicted to fall to a depth of between 5-10cm although there could be as much as 15cm on higher ground.

Lancashire County Council will have gritting vehicles operational from midnight tonight and many of the vehicles will be fitted with snowploughs.

The vehicles will work throughout the night and into the morning, depending on conditions and requirements.