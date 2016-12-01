Volunteers are appealing to the public to help give elderly residents some festive spirit this Christmas.
For the second year the Hyndburn GP Community Matrons are collecting gifts to help spread some seasonal joy for the borough’s over-75s.
The deadline for donations this year is Friday, December 2.
Nurse Lisa Murray, who is one of the volunteers behind the project, said: “We are looking at giving a little back this Christmas to persons living at home who have lived within our community most of their lives and ensure that they get a little something to open this Christmas morning.”
A unique crochet rug handmade by Ada Preston is also up for auction to help raise funds for the project.
Tom Mayor, a 103-year-old pensioner wrote an emotional thank-you card after his gifts were delivered last year. He said: “When a Christmas hamper is delivered by a smiling nurse it is like a bouquet of roses. Scintillating and uplifting. To think that someone really cares.”
Gifts should be labelled ‘to a lovely gentlemen’ or ‘lady’, and should not include alcohol.
Drop off points are available across the borough at:
Asda Accrington
Keenans Estate Agents
Peel House Medical Practice Accrington Pals
Blackburn road medical practice, 257 Blackburn Road
Barbara Kay, Whalley Road
Homewise Whalley Road
Carers link - Melbourne House Eastgate
Comfort Call Care Agency, Dutton Street
Clubbercise - Hyndburn & Ribble Valley with GD Mixfitness & Zumba Rox Extreme Dance Fitness(Class times only Hollins & Adelaide Suite)
Space 2 Make,70-72 Blackburn Road,
Sparkles, Water Street
Baxenden
Baxenden Pharmacy Manchester Road
Baxenden physiotherapy and sports clinic, Manchester Road
Clayton Le Moors
Wells pharmacy, Pickup Street
Optical Direct Longton house Burnley Road
Woodland HFE
Great Harwood
Elysium - GS social care ltd, 1a Barnmeadow Lane
The Royle surgery, Great Harwood
Oswaldtwistle
West End Fish and Chip shop, Blackburn Road
Rishton
Rishton Funeral Service, High Street
The Rishton Arms, Station Road, Rishton,