Around 900 people were affected by a power cut in Oswaldtwistle on Monday, January 8.

The loss of power was reported shortly before 2pm and was due to a high voltage fault.

Faults were reported all over the town at 50 different BB53 and BB54 postcodes.

According to a spokesperson from Electricity North West Limited, the majority of customers had their electricity restored by an automatic system within five minutes of the fault.

Engineers restored power for the remaining 42 customers by 3.50pm that same afternoon.