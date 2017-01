Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sherlock fans will be able to watch the highly anticipated series four finale at the Vue Cinema in Accrington.

Bosses will show ‘Sherlock: The Final Problem’ on the big screen on Sunday, January 15 from 8.45pm.

Viewers will also be treated to 15 minutes of exclusive footage airing before the 90-minute finale. To book a place call 08712 240 240.

The latest series has proved a ratings hit with over 11 million people watching the show.