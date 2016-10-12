Home furnishings store Taskers celebrates 120th anniversary

L-R Ivor Lefton from Taskers Furniture, Sally Maden from BBC Radio Lancashire and Robert Tasker, chairman celebrating the company's 120th anniversary

An Accrington home furnishings company has celebrated a remarkable 120 years in business.

Taskers, based at Queens Mill in the town marked the momentous occasion with a special outside broadcast with BBC Radio Lancashire interviewing directors and staff as the celebrated the company’s milestone.

The company, which was founded in 1896, remains an institution in the town until this day.

Their landmark Accrington brick premises on Queens Road has recently undergone a major refurbishment.

Managing Director Ivor Lefton became the first non-family board member of the company in 2001.

Historic pictures from Accrington based firm Taskers as they celebrate their 120th anniversary

He said: “The business has got a good name in the town and we event have a street named after us in Accrington, it was a great day marking the 120th anniversary of the company.

“We have over 40 staff and they are a great team.

“We have invested over £2 million in the company since I came on board in 2001, I think that’s the secret to our success, we invest back into the business.

“People come to us because we offer the level of service that people expect from a family business that has been in the town for 120 years.”