The victim of a horrific bike crash has been reunited with a hero nurse who came to his rescue - thanks to a Facebook appeal.

Student Matthew Buckley, of Huncoat, was seriously injured after being in a collision with a van while driving home from university in Manchester.

He suffered multiple injuries, including a broken pelvis, a dislocated knee, and a broken vertebra in his back.

Fortunately, for Matthew, 21, off-duty nurse Alice Seymour was travelling close behind the accident and pulled over to offer vital aid and reassurance.

Former St Christopher’s High pupil Matthew was taken to Salford Royal, where he told his family about the mystery young nurse who had cared for him at the roadside.

As she was not a witness to the accident, police did not take Alice’s details, so the family used social media to find her.

After over 1,500 ‘shares’, they managed to find the six-month qualified nurse, Alice, aged 23.

She agreed to visit Matthew in hospital, where he gave her flowers and a card to thank her for all the help she had offered.

Matthew’s mum Karen Buckley said Alice was “brilliant” and added it could have been much worse for him without her presence of mind.

She said: “She was just what Matt needed, he was alone and in a lot of pain.

“She was just driving past and saw people standing over Matthew not knowing what to do so she pulled over and calmed him down.

“He was attempting to stand up but she reassured him and stayed until the paramedics came.

“It could have been so much worse if she hadn’t have been there. She was brilliant!”

It could take two operations and 18 months of physiotherapy for Matthew to recover, but he has been told by doctors his knee may never return to how it was and he could be in a wheelchair for six months.

Matthew, who lives on Vale Court with mum Karen and dad Gary, 50, bought the motorbike in September 2016 to get him to and from Manchester Metropolitan University, where he studies Design Engineering.

Karen, 48, added: “The first thing he said to me was when I got to the hospital was ‘no more fast things for me’.

“He’s been like my baby all over again. I just can’t bear looking at a motorbike. We are coming to terms with it all now. It’s been a massive shock, and a living nightmare. But the days are getting better.”

Alice, 23, was driving to work at Manchester Royal Infirmary on the afternoon of March 23, when she saw student Matthew lying at the side of the road after crashing his Honda 500 motorbike.

Alice said: “I just pulled over automatically. There was a huge dent in a parked-up van, and he was obviously really hurt, but he was trying to stand up.

"I calmed him down and waited for about 40 minutes with him until the paramedics came. I was so late for work!”

Alice later went to Amsterdam with friends, not knowing that Matthew’s family were looking to thank her.

She said: “A couple of the staff at the hospital shared the post and I realised it must have been me they were looking for.

“I went to visit Matthew in hospital and he gave me a bunch of flowers and a card. The family were just so grateful.”

Greater Manchester Police confirmed no action was taken following the crash on Leicester Road in Prestwich.