A ‘hot-tempered’ teenager armed with a hammer and a knuckleduster attacked a woman in the street during an argument, a court heard.

Colby Proctor was challenged by neighbour Kirsty Topley after her outdoor CCTV camera went missing on Malt Street in Accrington.

The father-of-two got into an argument with Miss Topley in the street before her aunt, Carole Williams, ‘got involved to try and help’.

Burnley Crown Court heard how Colby, who was carrying a knuckleduster, then went back into his house before returning with a hammer and struck her on the arm.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on June 11, 2015, when Colby was 18-years-old.

Colby, now 20 and living on Arnold Street in Accrington, pleaded guilty to battery, criminal damage and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

He was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, with 80 hours unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Gemma Maxwell, prosecuting, said Colby did not use the knuckleduster during the incident but ‘had it on him from the beginning’.

The court heard how Mrs Williams suffered bruising and swelling to her wrist during the assault with the hammer.

Miss Maxwell said when the argument between Proctor and the victim ended, he then produced a file and punctured her car tyres, causing £50 in damage.

When police attended his home the next day he couldn’t be found.

He wasn’t arrested until August 9, 2015, when he was found hiding in a house behind a bedroom wardrobe, the court heard.

When interviewed by police, Colby – who has 13 previous convictions for 17 offences including battery and criminal damage – denied the assault and possessing the weapons but admitted the criminal damage.

Peter Slater, a probation service officer, told the court how in the past Colby ‘deliberately went out seeking trouble’ but is now ‘very motivated to stay away from the courts’.

Sarah Magill, defending, said Colby was ‘hot-tempered’ and now ‘wishes to turn his back on his offending behaviour that characterised his teenage years.’

Sentencing, Judge Andrew Woolman said: “Fortunately, when you struck her arm you didn’t do her serious damage.”