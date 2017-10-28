Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A football club managed by the father of Megan Lee has received support from the Anaphylaxis Campaign to set up its first ever girls team.

Huncoat United FC was formed in 1984 and over the years has welcomed girls to play in mixed teams which compete in the Accrington & District Junior Football League.

However, after a recent influx of more girl players over the summer, club bosses have been able to achieve a long-term ambition of setting up their very first girls-only team.

The new under-10s team is managed by Adam Lee, father of 15-year-old Megan, who tragically died on New Year’s Day this year two days after suffering an apparent allergic reaction having eaten a takeaway.

Adam, whose father Steven co-founded the club, said: “Towards the end of last year we got a couple more girls in training and that got me thinking about maybe starting a girls team.

"It’s something that the club has never done and it was an extra motivation to get more girls involved in football.

“The girls team are supported by the Anaphylaxis Campaign which is a charity close to our heart since losing our beautiful daughter Megan Lee.

“The plan is to grow the girls section and get more involved.”

Adam said the girls team are ‘thoroughly enjoying it’ and he hopes it will lead to the formation of a ‘specific girls league in our local area’.

Noel Cunningham, club communications officer, said they have had a ‘fantastic response’.

He said: “They have already played three or four games together and they are loving it.

"We are looking for more girls to get involved in football because it’s the best thing for everyone to be involved in something and keeping them active.

“The girls team only started last month. We put the word out that we were having training sessions for it and we got quite a lot of feedback which was brilliant.

"If we have enough interest then we would look at forming other girls teams in other age groups.”

The club will hold a series of open training sessions for girls to coincide with FA Girls Football Week from November 6 to 12. Details will be posted on the club’s website and Facebook page.

A new defibrillator has also been installed by Huncoat United FC at the Bolton Avenue playing fields with support from Huncoat Youth Action Trust, the FA and British Heart Foundation.