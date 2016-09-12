How we use Cookies
Hundreds attend religious festival event blessed by Archbishop

  • Updated
  • By

Archbishop of York John Sentamu spoke to crowds of young people at Bowley Scout Camp

The Archbishop on stage at Bowley with Kat Witham, Diocesan Youth Officer

Hundreds took part at a religious festival event which was blessed by a visit from an Archbishop.

Bowley Scout Camp outside Great Harwood played host to the Archbishop of York, John Sentamu, for the ‘Light at the Crossroads’ event, which was attended by more than 500 young people on September 8.

He was joined by former Gladiator Warren ‘Ace’ Furman, who shared his faith testimony. Reverend Chris Krawiec, of St Bartholomews, Great Harwood, said: “Light at the Crossroads is about young people having a chance to encounter a real faith which lights up lives.”

At Bowley, the Archbishop joined Twelve24 drumming with them on a track ‘Higher’ from their album ‘From the Ground Up’ and later with DJ ‘This’.

One of the organisers Rev Chris Krawiec, left, and volunteers with the Archbishop at Bowley

Later fireworks were set off and a bonfire was lit before a torchlit procession from the field back to the church - where the Archbishop invited all inside for a blessing.

A spokesman for the East Lancashire Scouts, who supported the event, said: “Scouting is all about providing life changing adventure for young people and this event just proved that good can come when young people come together supported by adults!”

