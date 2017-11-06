Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football united to pay tribute to a “priceless and irreplaceable” young player.

Accrington Stanley academy star Jordan Moseley, aged 15, died suddenly last month.

More than 300 people attended the Manchester City fan’s funeral at St Peter’s RC Church in his home town of Middleton.

At the request of his parents, Gary, and Tracey, and brother Christopher, many of those attending came in football shirts or scarves.

Colours of City, Everton, Oldham Athletic, Liverpool, Bradford City, Blackburn Rovers, and Bury were worn.

Stanley did the historic team’s name proud as more than 50 players and staff, including first team manager John Coleman paid their respects. All wore Stanley training kit.

Jordan’s hearse was drawn by two black horses, each with City, sky blue plumage, and the club’s flag draped over one.

Floral tributes in the shape of footballs, and a Manchester City shirt were placed next to his casket.

There was standing room only as mourners filled the small church.

Father Kieren Mullarkey, who conducted the service, told mourners: “We are here to ask, Jordan Moseley, who was he? He was a beloved school mate, a talented footballer, a great team-mate, with his future opening up before him.

“But before he put that famous old jersey on Jordan was and always will be Gary and Tracey’s son.

“He is the one that Gary and Tracey adore. There is only one Jordan Moseley, a priceless and irreplaceable young man.”

Father Mullarkey then invited the congregation to break with church tradition and they gave Jordan a standing ovation for more than a minute.

During the service music included Puff Daddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You” and Jordan was carried from the church to the Manchester City anthem, Blue Moon.

Stanley players lined the street outside the church and again applauded as his hearse moved off.

Two young girls wearing the colours of Chadderton Park, Jordan’s first football team, placed roses inside the hearse.

Players and coaches from Chadderton Park, and two other teams which Jordan played for, AFC Oldham, and Royton club side, Heyside, also attended the service.

Pupils from Rishworth School, near Halifax, where he was a pupil also attended.

Last week Stanley’s home game, a 3-2 victory against Barnet, was dedicated to Jordan, and the match programme featured his picture on the front.

Jordan, an orthodox left winger, was a highly regarded by the club, and others were also showing an interest.

As a 13-year-old he was the Tameside League’s top scorer with 29 league goals.

Pat Barr, a former tutor of Jordan’s who gave a reading at the service, said: “He was a boy full of promise. A charming young man.”