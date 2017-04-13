Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of pounds worth of razor blades were stolen from a shop.

Hyndburn Police said the incident happened at the B and M Bargains store on Hyndburn Road in Accrington at around 12.30pm on Wednesday, March 29.

Officers said in-store CCTV footage shows a man approach the toiletries aisle and select number of razor blades and food pedicure kits worth a total of £261, which he then ‘secretes into a Bag for Life’.

Police said the man was then seen to go past the till area ‘making no attempt to pay for the goods’ before walking across the car park and along Hyndburn Road in the direction of Dunkenhalgh Way.

Anyone with information or who recognises the man in the CCTV image is asked to call PC Graham Hartley or PCSO James Southworth on 01254 353714 quoting crime number ED1705550.