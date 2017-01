Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nearly 500 homes and businesses in Oswaldtwistle were left without power for over FOUR hours after an underground cable fault.

Electricity North West said 492 properties, including many on Union Road, Cross Street and Holly Street, were without electricity from 6.38am to 10.50am on Tuesday, January 23.

A company spokesperson said: “The power cut affected 492 customers and everyone is now back on.

“We are not expecting any more problems and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”