Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of Accrington doctors are to retire at the end of August after 37 years in practice together.

Husband-and-wife team Dr Ramesh Chander Gupta and Dr Sudesh Gupta opened King Street Medical Centre in Accrington in March 1992.

The couple have thanked patients, staff and the community for their support over almost four decades.

Dr Ramesh Chander Gupta moved to the UK from India in July 1973 and Dr Sudesh Gupta followed later in February 1975. After completing training, they moved to Accrington in October 1980.

Dr Ramesh Gupta took partnership at a Cannon Street practice and, following the retirement of his then partner, the couple were soon working alongside each other.

The married doctors, who have two boys and three grandchildren, then opened their current practice in March 1992.

In a statement, they said: “We both give thanks to the people of Accrington, our patients, friends, staff and establishment bodies who over the 37 years we have been here, have given us full support when needed and shown us love, affection and respect which we will never forget.”