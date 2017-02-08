Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn council’s cabinet has approved plans to increase its share of council tax for the first time since 2009.

Charges will increase by 2.2pc - £3.34 a year for Band A properties, and £5.00 a year for ‘average’ Band D homeowners. But overall bills could jump by a minimum of £36 a year should other charging authorities follow suit.

Hyndburn council cabinet bosses approved the increase this week - while announcing £9.3m of spending.

They said they have been forced to raise their charges following government grant cuts and Lancashire County Council removing £800,000 in funding towards waste and recycling services.

The £5 increase for Band D is the maximum permitted without triggering an automatic referendum, under government rules.

A proposed 3.99pc rise in Lancashire County Council’s precept is due to be decided upon by cabinet and then full council on Thursday, February 9, which includes a 2pc increase specifically to go towards the cost of social care, and Lancashire Police is seeking to hike its precept too.

Altham Parish Council has approved its own 5pc rise, adding £1.34pa for Band A.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said: “Even though this council is under financial constraint we have balanced the budget, are not making any compulsory redundancies and it is the first time council tax has been raised since 2009.”