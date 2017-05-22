Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn Clarets fans and well-wishers teamed up with their former chairman to walk over 10 miles to raise thousands of pounds to fund prostate cancer screenings.

The walk, which started at The Plough pub in Great Harwood and ended at Burnley’s Turf Moor stadium, was organised by the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.

Over 80 fans joined the walk and collected money from the public as they passed through Clayton-le-Moors, Altham and Padiham before heading to the ground to catch the last Premier League game of the season.

Barry’s daughter Joanne Kilby, who led the walk, said the day overall was “just fantastic”.

She said: “To start off there was about 60 or 70 people but the number grew along the way as we had encouraged people to join us along the way. Overall we probably had about 80 or 90 people.

“Although the majority of people taking part were Burnley fans, we also had (Blackburn) Rovers fans taking part too.

"It doesn’t matter what team you support cancer affects everyone. Bucket collections were taken on the way with all the girls doing a brilliant job.

"They were literally jumping on stopped buses and collecting money and also cars at traffic lights.

"We are still adding up the money from the bucket collections and sponsorship forms. Up to now we have raised in excess of £3,500 from the walk.”

Joanne also thanked fellow organisers, Peter Gonzalez and Alan Croasdale.

The Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal was founded after Burnley’s long-standing chairman stepped down from his job to focus on his own battle with the disease.

Barry, who returned to work for the club and was elected as vice chairman last season, described the event as “a fabulous success”, especially in raising awareness about the PSA prostate cancer test.

Barry said: “Most men won’t easily go to see a GP, but many will go to a football stadium. Prostate cancer affects one in eight men and has no symptoms until very late on.

“We recently tested over 1,000 men at Turf Moor and around 50 were sent to the doctor immediately.”

He also said he has had enquiries from other clubs about hosting similar testing events at their grounds.

More information about the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal can be found on their Facebook page .