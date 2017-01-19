Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates:

Paula Pickup, 45, of Barn Meadow Crescent, Rishton, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £253.96 compensation and £85 costs.

Zoey Marie Daly, 30, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and assault by beating. She was given a five-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Connor David Stephenson, 21, of Within Grove, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.

Scott Pettit, 42, of Hood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also fined £1 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

David Christopher Pye, 38, of Union Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being a driver and failing to stop when required to do so by police, driving while disqualified and using a car without insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Carl Michael Landon, 30, of Sherwood Way, Altham West, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was fined £50, ordered to pay £85 costs and his suspended sentence was varied to include an extra five-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Glen Wilson Bowers, 36, of John Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to burglary. He was given a nine-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Paul Thomas Chadburn, 53, of Bluebell Way, Huncoat, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £800, ordered to pay £200 costs and disqualified from driving for 84 days.

Scott Fitzpatrick, 37, of Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to six counts of shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £20 with £50 costs.

Keith Frederick Gildart, 38, of Bolton Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft in Accrington and Oswaldtwistle and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was jailed for eight weeks.

Carlton Graham Calow, 38, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, having a knife in a public place and two counts of failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, an eight-week curfew requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Liam Andrew Fishwick, 25, of Albert Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Anthony Lee Swain, 39, of Hanson Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months, reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Jonathan Rodney Hill, 33, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £120 with £85 costs.

Sarah Nichols, 32, of Old Hall Drive, Huncoat, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was fined £150, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

Simon John Brankin, 56, of Burnley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being a trader engaged in commercial practice which by omission was misleading. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £2,126.68 costs and £250 compensation.

Philip James Landsberger, 34, of Albert Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.