Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Laura Hope Schofield, 22, of James Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Peter Anthony Eborall, 32, of Whalley Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £30 compensation and £85 costs.

Leon Elson, 35, of Church Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was given a four-week community order with a curfew requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Tomasz Sabik, 27, of Medina Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis as part of a police investigation. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and given 10 points on his driving record.

Lee Coulthard, 35, of Ribbleton Drive, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was ordered to pay £50 costs and given a 12-month community order with a four-week curfew requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Connor Yates, 23, of Albert Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Martin Sean Gallagher, 47, of Lydia Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of speeding. He was fined £70, ordered to pay £75 costs and given three points on his driving record.

Jason Michael Ludlam, 26, of Richmond Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving, taking a car without the owner’s consent, using a car without insurance and driving without a licence. He was given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, disqualified from driving for 26 months, and ordered to pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.

Dale Birtwistle, 50, of Grimshaw Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 14-day curfew requirement, and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Melanie Jane Ashton, 32, of Lomax Street, Great Harwood, was found guilty of using a TV without a licence. She was fined £60 with £205 costs.

Tia Crossley, 50, of College Court, Accrington, was found guilty of using a TV without a licence. She was fined £120 with £205 costs.

Daniel Cunningham, 26, of Cross Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to using a TV without a licence. He was fined £50 with £60 costs.

Jade Eliza Pearson, 27, of Belfield Road, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of three counts of being a parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £220 with £100 costs.

Toheed Ahmed, 25, of Brougham Street, Burnley, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Accrington, using a car without insurance and while subject to a suspended prison sentence. He was jailed for 28 weeks and disqualified from driving for three years.

Jamie Haslim, 22, of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to possessing eight snap bags of cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Ryan Pilkington, 21, of Corporation Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a new three-month community order with a curfew requirement.

Edwin Berry, 58, of Browning Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to five counts of committing fraud by failing to disclose information relating to benefits. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.