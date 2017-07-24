Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Wayne Michael Nix, 43, of Edleston Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to begging on a public street. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Kristopher John Murphy, 29, of Edgar Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to seven counts of shoplifting and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

James McWilton, 50, of Willows Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and one count of causing harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £110, ordered to pay £50 compensation and £150 costs and given a two-year restraining order.

William Dobson, 27, of Church Street, Clayton-le-Moors, admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was given a 20-day supervision order with a curfew requirement.

Matthew Hamlett, 36, of Edleston Street, Oswaldtwistle,

admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 10 hours’ unpaid work.

Thomas Owen McKee, 24, of Clayton Street, Clayton-le-Moors, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a new three-month community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £60 costs.