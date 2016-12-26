Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:
- Leon James Bancroft, 26, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a non-molestation order in Accrington. He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Kyle Farmer, 21, of Knowles Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to committing fraud by false representation. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 compensation.
- Zubeda Hussain,60, of Persia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a two-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Liam Sean Harris, 25, of Dearden Court, Darwen, was found guilty of two counts of assault by beating in Oswaldtwistle and pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £250 costs and given a two-year restraining order.
- James Sandham, 32, of Walmsley Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to burglary. He was given a 12-month community order with and eight-week curfew requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £116.02 compensation and £85 costs.
- Shannon McMurrough, 26, of School Street, Great Harwood, admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was fined £100.
- Waseem Hussain, 33, of Frederick Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was given a four-month community order and his whereabouts will be electronically monitored.
- Scott Sweeney, 25, of Thomas Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with 50 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.
- Nathan Lee Thompson, 25, of Carter Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
- Adil M Khan, 28, of Park Road, Accrington, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. He was fined £240, ordered to pay £200 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.