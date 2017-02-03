Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Adam Christopher Brooks, 22, of Hornby Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to resisting a constable in the execution of his duty. He was fined £130 and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Brendan Gary Powers, 43, of Gretna Crescent, Thornton-Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Accrington. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jamie Birtwhistle, 30, of Belfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £270 and ordered to pay £30 compensation and £150 costs.

Jack Andrew Wilson, 18, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of interfering with a car with the intention of theft. He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £10 compensation.

Nigel Hesmondhalgh, 43, of Meadow Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

James Stephen Thomas Smith, 27, of Rhyddings Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £166 and ordered to pay £75 compensation and £85 costs.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Yvonne Brodie Mills, 45, of Commercial Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was given a 12-month community order with 200 hours’ unpaid work, ordered to pay £885 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Benjamin Ellis Melia, 23, of Harwood Road, Rishton, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty. He was given a four-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.