Hyndburn defendants up before the courts

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Dean Ashley Richardson, 53, of Worsley Court, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.

David James Ackers, 30, of James Avenue, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Joanne Nield, 43, of Nuttall Street Mews, Accrington, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given a two-year restraining order, fined £20 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Kevin Edward O’Brien, 28, of Bridge Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £60 compensation.

Matthew Walmsley, 25, of Clement Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching the peace. He was bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

Stephen Lee Astbury, 32, of Cross Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and using a car without insurance. He was given an absolute discharge.

Lee Banner, 36, of Tarn Avenue, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £150 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Carl Michael Landon, 30, of Sherwood Way, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, possessing cannabis, having a lock knife in a public place and assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, four-week curfew requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Shana Marie Bibby, 24, of Walter Street, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Jessica Bolton, 29, of Limefield Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Lynn Cronin, 50, of Canal Street, Church, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Lisa Fosberry, 41, of Ambleside Close, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £60 and must also pay £200 costs.

Lauren-Marie McDowell, 20, of Fairclough Road, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Carl Nuttall, 42, of Stanley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using a television without a licence. He was fined £135 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Phyllis Traill, 62, of Nuttall Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Benjamin James Green, 28, of Church Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. His order was varied to include an extra six-week curfew requirement.

Aroon Mahmood, 22, of Spire Court, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to resisting a police constable in execution of his duty, criminal damage and ABH in Great Harwood. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 180 hours’ unpaid work, ordered to pay £100 compensation and given a 12-month restraining order.