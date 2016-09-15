Hyndburn defendants up before the courts

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Wayne Mark Braysford, 31, of Derby Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with an eight-week curfew requirement, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Jacob Alan Smith, 22, of Laurels Drive, Littleborough, Rochdale, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Accrington and using a car without insurance. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Michelle Clayton, 31, of Shuttleworth Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if she completes a Secretary of State-approved course.

Anthony Kelbie, 53, of Heys Lane, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £300 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

John Andrew Sultana, 38, of Wittlewood Drive, Accrington, was found guilty of being in charge of a car and leaving it on part of a railway. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £150 costs.

Charlotte Jane Croft, 42, of Scaitcliffe Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order. Her order was varied to include an extra five-day rehabilitation activity requirement and she was ordered to pay £50 costs.

Shahed Mahmood, 46, of Demesne Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, was found guilty of using a car on Blackburn Road in Accrington without insurance. He was fined £375, ordered to pay £130

costs and given six points on his driving licence.