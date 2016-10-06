Hyndburn defendants up before the courts

Cases at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Ali Akbar Hussain, 33, of Warrington Street, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to shoplifting from B&M Bargains in Accrington. He was given a 12-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £20.

Bartlomiej Szewczwk, 20, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Stephen Willocks, 39, of Hornes Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £20 and ordered to pay £30 compensation and £85 costs.

Joanne Nield, 43, of Nuttall Street Mews, Accrington, pleaded guilty to eight counts of shoplifting. She was given a 36-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £711.95 compensation.

David Antony Clapham, 53, of Beech Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Danielle Carroll, 26, of Roe Lee Park, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft at Asda in Accrington. He was fined £165 and ordered to pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.

Duncan Cash Johnstone, 34, of Pendle Street East, Sabden, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating and one count each of drink driving and driving without insurance in Accrington while subject to a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 252 days, given a two-year restraining order and disqualified from driving for 14 months, reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Jan Peter Clough, 32, of Heywood Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage. He was jailed for six weeks and ordered to pay £115 compensation.

Matthew James Alltree, 28, of Gospel Farm Road, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to causing ABH against a woman in Accrington. He was given a 26-week jail sentence, suspended for 24 months with a supervision requirement, a 30-day programme requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a thee-year restraining order and ordered to pay £2,000 compensation.

Cases at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Joel Aiden Pattison, 23, of Edward Street, Rishton, was found guilty in his absence of assault by beating and two counts of criminal damage. He was given a 12 weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months, supervision requirement, 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order, and must pay £200 compensation.