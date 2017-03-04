Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:
- Rory Bury, 31, of Hoyle Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of making fraud by false representation and one count of failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £2,100 compensation.
- Anne Patricia Stokes, 36, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months with a supervision requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Keith Thomas Bishop, 37, of Forest Bank Court, Crawshawbooth, pleaded guilty to driving without due care in Clayton-le-Moors and failing to stop when required to do so by police. He was fined £266, ordered to pay £85 costs and given six points on his driving licence.
- John Thomas Sandham, 34, of Walmsley Close, Church, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was given a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Amy Louise Newton, 27, of Stanley Street, Colne, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Accrington and assaulting a police officer by spitting in her face. She was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £10 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
- James Peter Mason, 20, of Wensley Drive, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £358, ordered to pay £85 costs and given a three-year football banning order.