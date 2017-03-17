Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:
- James Thomson, 73, of Edward Court, Church, pleaded guilty to drink driving, using a car without insurance and driving without a licence. He was fined £110, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
- Jacob Dilworth, 23, of Chestnut Grove, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
- Sean Brodie, 44, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Peter Stuart McCauley, 24, of Rhyddings Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving, using a car without insurance and driving while disqualified. He was given a 12-month community order with a two-month curfew requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
- Anthony Monaghan, 26, of Heatley Close, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to failing to stop in Accrington when required to do so by police, driving without a licence, using a car without insurance, failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis as part of an investigation and breaking a bail condition while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 168 days and disqualified from driving for three years.
- Adam Richard Hesketh, 22, of Marsden Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
- Darren Luke Gill, 25, of Pine Grove, Swinton, was found guilty in his absence of speeding in Accrington. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £85 costs and given three points on his driving licence.
- Nathan William Shaw, 29, of Grove Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given a two-year restraining order, fined £180 and ordered to pay £150 costs and £50 compensation.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
- Alexander Ewan Macpherson, 40, of Haslam Street, Rochdale, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a red traffic light signal in Accrington. He was fined £40, ordered to pay £125 costs and given three points on his driving licence.
- William James Lynch, 25, of John Street, Church, pleaded guilty to taking a car without the owner’s consent and before the vehicle was recovered it was driven dangerously on a road. He was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 12 months.