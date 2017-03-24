Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Carlton Graham Callow, 38, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and while subject to a suspended prison sentence order. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Matthew Porter, 25, of Ox Hey, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 19 months, reduced by 19 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Paul Gardiner, 39, of Warwick Close, Church, pleaded guilty to placing himself on a public street, highway, court or passage to beg or gather alms and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Jordan Woodburn, 18, of Lower Barnes Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Dillon Osbaldeston, 21, of Spring Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order with a 13-month restraining order and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Lee Frank Tattersall, 34, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Andrew Anthony Kehoe, 41, of Talbot Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Adeel Ashraf, 31, of Belfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was jailed for 14 days.

Scott Andrew Simpson, 29, of Rothwell Avenue, Accrington, was found guilty of assault by beating and pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was fined £600 and ordered to pay £500 costs.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Aisha Ayub, 25, of Higher Antley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an accident. She was fined £130, ordered to pay £85 costs and given five points on her driving licence.