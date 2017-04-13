Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates:

Lukasz Gosieniecki, 38, of Persia Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of two counts of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Abdul Din, 22, of Blake Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to depositing controlled waste on land without an environmental permit. He was fined £120 and must pay £250 costs.

Keith Anthony Sheard, 52, of St Charles Road, Rishton, pleaded guilty to using a motor vehicle without insurance. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Adam Porter, 26, of Green Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements of being a sex offender while subject to a suspended prison sentence order. He was jailed for 14 weeks.

Scott Richard Salisbury, 22, of Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 12 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Samantha Burrow, 42, of Town Hall Square, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Rory Albert Fairley, 28, of Waterloo Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £25 compensation.

Wayne Michael Nix, 43, of Lee Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was given a four-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jamie Stuart Robertson, 27, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a three-month exclusion requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £30 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Amanda Lisa Pritchard, 37, of Horne Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £182.73 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

Dianne Julie Holmes, 56, of Manchester Road, Baxenden, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was given a four-week jail sentence, suspended for six months.