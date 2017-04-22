Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:
- Stephen Green, 30, of Brook Street, Clitheroe, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Rishton. He was fined £916, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 40 months.
- Susan Rogers, 50, of Talbot Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was given a nine-month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months, reduced by 24 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.
- Alex Louise Fraser, 25, of Countess Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. She was given a nine-month restraining order and ordered to pay £300 compensation and £85 costs.
- Joseph James Ridsdale, 19, of Marsden Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation.
- Peter Alexander Harling, 29, of Walmsley Close, Church, pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife in a public place without lawful excuse. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a nine-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.