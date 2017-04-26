Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:
- Martin Noke, 29, of John Street, Church, pleaded guilty to harassment and two counts of breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 26 weeks.
- Lee Paul Brown, 40, of Rowan Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order.
- Abdul Ashraf, 30, of Ingleton Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order and ordered to pay £150 costs.
- Afzal Akram, 34, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Accrington and resisting a police officer in the execution of her duty. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.
- Andrew Tait, 19, of c/o South Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs.
- Claire Simmons, 33, of Monk Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. She was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
- Joanne Marie Catherine Warner, 34, of Queen Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs.
- Layton Beech, 25, of Westwood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. His suspended sentence was varied to include an extra 10 hours’ unpaid work.
Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:
- Sandra Reed, 47, of Albert Street, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty in her absence of failing to meet the needs for appropriate care and supervision of seven protected domestic cats. She was given a six-month community order with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, ordered to pay £300 costs, deprived of the ownership of the cats, and banned from owning or keeping any pets for 10 years.
- David Gareth Condon, 39, of Tunstall Drive, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, drink driving and failing to stop after an accident. He was given a 12-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 240 hours’ unpaid work, ordered to pay £200 compensation and £620 costs and disqualified from driving for 52 months.