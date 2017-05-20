Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Kyle Daniel Lee Banks, 27, of Spring Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to drug driving and while subject to a suspended prison sentence order. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Anthony Vincent Lax, 54, of Woodlea Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Oswaldtwistle, using a car without insurance and driving without a licence. He was given a four-week community order with a curfew requirement and disqualified from driving for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Lewis Levi D’Arbo, 30, of Piccadilly Road, Burnley, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting at stores in Accrington. He was given a 12-month community order with 56 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £265.49 compensation and £85 costs.

Philomena Stokes, 57, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was given a new nine-month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement, fined £50, and ordered to pay £46 compensation and £35 costs.

James Sandham, 32, of Walmsley Close, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £20.

Paul Robert Ranford Clark, 58, of York Street, Church, was found guilty in his absence of failing to comply with an operative improvement notice to complete specified works. He was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay £2,583 costs.

Paul Allan Gill, 45, of Edmund Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for six months and ordered to pay £65 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Kairon Paul Kent, 36, of Ribble Avenue, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £415, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Annie Patricia Stokes, 37, of Royds Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Joseph Thomas Christopher Maughan, 19, of Wordsworth Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was fined £80, ordered to pay £85 costs and given five points on his driving licence.

Youcef Zitouni, 19, of Calico Close, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jordan Simpson, 20, of Sydney Street, Accrington, was found guilty of breaching a restraining order and pleaded guilty to committing an offence while subject to a suspended sentence. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £30 costs.