Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Scott Ian Moore, 29, of Cliff Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to drug driving. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Patrick Christopher Joseph Connolly, 46, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods and dishonestly using a quantity of electricity. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Lorraine Doreen Duxbury, 44, of Tennyson Avenue, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to common assault. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £40 costs.

Brian Longden, 60, of Cliff Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to four counts of dishonestly claiming benefit. He was given a 12-month community order with 140 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jake Lee Frankland, 22, of Bradshaw Street West, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance, drink driving, failing to stop a car when required to do so by police and driving without a licence. He was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 23 months, reduced by 23 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Peter Alexander Harling, 29, of Walmsley Close, Church, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and assault and while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was given a six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and £50 compensation and the suspended sentence order was varied so he is now committed to a jail sentence of eight weeks, suspended for 18 months.

Nasar Mahmood Kabel, 34, of St Cecilia Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis and cocaine. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Annie Patricia Stokes, 38, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting while subject to a suspended sentence order. She was jailed for 12 weeks.

Philomena Stokes, 57, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. She was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Maxine Tattersall, 30, of Gloucester Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

William James O’Neill, 36, of Derby Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison, two counts of shoplifting and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was jailed for 84 days.

Paul Alan Gill, 45, of Edmund Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to theft of cash having entered Aroma 7 as a trespasser, while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 38 weeks.

Stacie Connolly, 35, of Roe Greave Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to common assault and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. She was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Jason Currie, 29, of Blackburn Road, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Claire Louise Townsend, 30, of Brisbane Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and one count of attempted theft while subject to a suspended sentence order. She was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £202 compensation.

Layton Beech, 25, of Westwood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 14 days.

David Gareth Condon, 39, of Tunstall Drive, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include a six-month alcohol treatment requirement.

Benjamin Green, 29, of Church Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the supervision requirements following his release from prison. He was given a 20-day curfew requirement.

Sohail Bashir, 30, of Stonecross Close, Accrington, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £330, ordered to pay £100 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Alla Ditta, 70, of Queens Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to selling cigarettes to a person under the age of 18. She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Roheel Husain, 23, of India Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving, using a car without insurance and driving without a licence. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.