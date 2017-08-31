Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn magistrates court:

Lesley Kirwin, 61, of Blackburn Road, Ramsbottom, pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Accrington. She was fined £500, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 14 months, reduced by 14 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Lukas Swistak, 28, of Brodick Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Great Harwood and driving on St Hubert’s Road without a licence. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months, reduced by 18 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Ahamar Ilyas, 35, of Garbett Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching the peace. He was bound over in the sum of £50 for six months to keep the peace.

Oscar Joseph Connolly, 22, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Kevin Donnelly, 41, of Scott Close, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £130, ordered to pay £85 costs and given three points on his driving licence.

Connor Luke Dewhurst, 21, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to having a kitchen knife in Accrington library without lawful excuse. He was jailed for 19 weeks.

Aiden Dewhurst, 21, of Craven Street, Accrington, was found guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with £100 costs.

Bhavesh Parekh, 36, of Devon Place, Church, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a nine-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Mohammed Arshad, 35, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £50 with £85 costs.

Nathan Lee Thompson, 26, of Carter Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault while subject to a conditional discharge. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a supervision requirement, a 40-day programme requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and £85 costs.

Adrian Waring, 39, of Brisbane Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to assault, producing cannabis and criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs, given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £210 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley magistrates court:

Alix Arthur James Campion, 30, of Nelson Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of committing fraud by false representation. He was given a 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work and pay £310 compensation.

Jamie Lee Ronald Chadwick, 20, of George Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, while subject to a suspended prison sentence order. He was given an absolute discharge and his suspended sentence was extended to 13 months.