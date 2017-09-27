Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Scott Anthony Pettit, 43, of Hood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting, and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail and while subject to a community order. He was given a six-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, fined £50 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £62 compensation.

Jake Lee Frankland, 23, of Bradshaw Street West, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 20 hours unpaid work and he was ordered to pay £60 costs.

Thomas Owen McKee, 24, of Clayton Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Rebecca Jane Stevenson, 19, of Spring Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assaulting a detention officer in the execution of her duty and while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Stephanie Fletcher, 23, of Lina Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using a TV without a licence. She was fined £70.

Tracey Chadwick, 45, of Reeth Way, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of being a parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £440 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Judith Evans, 31, of Windermere Avenue, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Christian Holt, 20, of Edgeside, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was given a three-month community order with a 12-hour attendance centre requirement, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 23 months, reduced by 23 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.