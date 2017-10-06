Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Eton Anthony Duckworth, 54, of Firth Drive, Halesowen, Dudley, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police constable in Accrington in the execution of his duty. He was given a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £300 costs.

Gavin Sommerville, 36, of Whitecroft View, Accrington, pleaded guilty to committing fraud by false representation. He was given a 12-month community order with 40 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £1,500 compensation.

Gary Gilmartin, 46, of Bayley Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Thomas John McDonald, 25, of Dill Hall Lane, Church, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Nadim Ahmed, 37, of Queens Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of benefit fraud. He was given a 12-month community order with 60 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs.

David Lee Holden, 33, of Lodge Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £350 compensation and £50 costs.

Richard Charles Evans, 42, of Burnley Road East, Water, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting including one incident in Accrington. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order and ordered to pay £41.96 compensation.

Catherine Allsagar, 38, of Richmond Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. The operational period of the order was extended from 12 to 15 months.