Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Aaron Cooper, 36, of Water Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £200, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 17 months, reduced by 17 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

John Bosworth Horman, 42, of Southwood Drive, Baxenden, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £100, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Donna Marie Ball, 35, of Queensway, Church, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Attia Bibi, 35, of Tremellen Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £30.

Mohammed Hassan Ashfaq, 23, of Tremellen Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver to police. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for two years.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Samuel Trow, 30, of Diglis Dock Row, Worcester, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in Accrington. He was fined £40, ordered to pay £85 costs and given a three-month restraining order.