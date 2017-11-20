Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Carl Atkinson, 32, of St Georges Avenue, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Oswaldtwistle. He was fined £370, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Mark Leslie Jackson, 56, of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being a registered sex offender and failing to comply with the notification requirements. He was jailed for four weeks.

Kristopher John Murphy, 29, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Macauley Andrew Derek Stirzaker, 21, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage. He was given a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £250 compensation and £85 costs.

Robert Wayne Bausor, 47, of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, using a car without insurance and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was fined £220, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for two years.

James Andrew French, 29, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Joel Aiden Pattison, 24, of Higher Rhoden Farm, Oswaldtwistle, admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison. He was given a six-month supervision order with 40 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Megan Alexandra Horner, 31, of Nuttall Mews, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £25 compensation and £85 costs.

Nathan James Walker, 27, of Milnshaw Lane, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge order and fined £25.

Lawrence Armstrong, 30, of Newark Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.90 compensation and £150 costs.

Martin Anthony Baines, 27, of Oak Street, Colne, was found guilty in his absence of two counts of travelling on a railway – including in Accrington – without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £5.80 compensation and £150 costs.

Martin Coad, 36, of Devonshire Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was given a six-month conditional discharge order.

James Michael Corbett, 24, of Within Grove, Huncoat, was found guilty in his absence of two counts of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £880 and ordered to pay £17.20 compensation and £150 costs.

Shahid Ditta, 34, of Frederick Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation and £150 costs.

Gary Robert Moore, 39, of Selby Close, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a railway without having previously paid the fare. He was fined £440 and ordered to pay £4.70 compensation and £150 costs.

Jenna Staffa, 31, of Newton Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Lukasz Gosieniecki, 38, of Hardman Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend that school regularly. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Mathew Simon Hamlet, 37, of Edleston Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was fined £100.

Mateusz Sobocinski, 31, of Foxwood Chase, Huncoat, was found guilty of drink driving. He was fined £500, ordered to pay £100 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Jack James Costello, 44, of Victoria Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, driving while disqualified and using a car without insurance. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £300, ordered to pay £115 compensation and £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Kesser Bartley, 27, of Hawthorn Drive, Rishton, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Carla Louise Burgess, 26, of Brook Street, Clitheroe, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Great Harwood. She was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 22 months, reduced by 22 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Hayley Monks, 52, of Empress Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to depositing litter, namely a cigarette. She was fined £40.

Jordan Simpson, 20, of Sydney Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to depositing litter, namely a cigarette. He was given a three-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs.

Maxine Tattersall, 30, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, and two counts of fraud by false representation. She was given a six-month community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £30.

Adam Saulchuch Barcroft, 31, of Marlowe Crescent, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.