There should be plenty of things going bump in the night this weekend as the borough gears up for Halloween.

Families and children are being invited to take part in Accrington’s first-ever ‘Trick or Treat Week’.

Little horrors will be able follow a ghastly walk around the town centre and fill their Halloween baskets with sweets and treats.

More than 20 businesses are taking part in the free initiative and participants will receive stamps to be entered into a frightfully fun prize draw.

Children can pick up an entry card at the Town Hall between Saturday, October 28, and 4pm on Friday, November 3.

The aim is to collect 10 stamps from a list of shops on the card and return it to the Town Hall for a chance to win.

The prizes include a Kindle Fire, a family ticket to interactive show ‘Return to Narnia’, and a deluxe Halloween sweetie hamper.

Jonathan Parkinson, director of event sponsors Duckworths Estate Agents, said: “It is great that we can have these initiatives which get young people out and about during half term in a fun, creative way.”

Fellow sponsors Accrington and Rossendale College have also got into the Halloween spirit by showcasing their students’ special effects make up skills on council leader Miles Parkinson and other ‘victims’.

A Halloween party will take place at Upbeat Fitness and Functions in Church on Friday, October 27.

Running from 8pm until late, it will feature live music from Craig Dickinson, with hits from Ronan Keating, Snow Patrol, Frank Sinatra, UB40 and more. There will also be spooky cocktails.

Tickets £5 including supper must be bought in advance from Upbeat. Email upbeatfitness@yahoo.com. The venue is above the A1 Motorstore, on Market Street.

Spooky parties will be held this Saturday, October 28 at the Free Gardeners on Parker Street, Rishton.

The children’s Halloween costume party is from 12noon to 2pm. Tickets are £2.50, including hotdog and drink, from the bar.

There is a best costume prize, dancing and games. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The adult fancy dress bash will run from 8pm to late. It will be free entry, with buffet supper. Prizes for best fancy dress, along with karaoke and disco.

On the same day, from 12noon to 3pm, staff at the Co-op store on Pickup Street in Clayton-le-Moors will wear fancy dress and hold face painting and a tombola.

All proceeds will go towards the Clayton-le-Moors Christmas lights switch-on fund.

A magic show, balloon modelling and a fancy dress competition are just some of the fun activities planned for a Halloween party at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel in Clayton-le-Moors on Sunday, October 29, from 2pm to 6pm.

It will also include dancing, party games, plate spinning, a limbo competition and party food for adults and children.

Entry costs £9.95 per person and to book a place call the hotel events team on 01254 303400.