Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn’s new Mayor Coun Peter Britcliffe has been installed at the Mayor Making Ceremony in Accrington Town Hall.

Coun Britcliffe, a long standing member of the council for over 33 years, will be supported during the Mayoral year by his family, with his son Dominic becoming his Consort and daughter Sara becoming Mayoress, possibly the youngest in the area at just 22 years old and who will juggle her university language studies with being Mayoress.

The Mayor Making event featured a parade led by the Accrington Pipe Band, along with local marching organisations and also saw local businessman Geoffrey Hanson being awarded the Freedom of the Borough.

Geoffrey has been involved in the Great Harwood Show for 50 years and was awarded the honour in recognition of his eminent service to his home town of Great Harwood and the wider borough.

The Mayor said: “A huge thanks must go to everyone involved in my Mayor Making, too many to name here, but they include of course my guests, the uniformed organisations, Accrington Pipe Band and the organisers who did a superb job.

“I was also delighted that the Mayor Making Ceremony featured Geoffrey Hanson being awarded the Freedom of the Borough in recognition of his long service to the local community - he is an inspiration and a great example of how community spirit enhances where we live.”

Speaking at the ceremony, the Mayor added: “I’m humbled, honoured and enormously pleased to be able to serve the borough as Mayor.

“I’m really proud of my children and want to say a big thanks to my son Dominic who will be my consort and daughter Sara who will be my Mayoress, I’m sure they will do a fine job and make me even prouder.

“As Mayor I will be promoting the importance of community and I’m really looking forward to meeting as many as possible of the wonderful and inspirational people and community groups who live in the borough and who do such great work for Hyndburn.”

Coun Britcliffe thanked the outgoing Mayor Coun Tim O’Kane and his sister Melanie for “sterling work throughout their mayoral year.”