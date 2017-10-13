Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn Leisure Centre’s sauna and steam facilities have closed for 14 weeks for £180,000 upgrade works to be carried out.

A new luxury health suite has been designed by Pulse Fitness and will include a brand new steam room with almost double the capacity, modern changing facilities, a feature show and treatment room.

Steve Tanti, chief executive of Hyndburn Leisure, said: “We have an ongoing improvement plan for our facilities, with the health suite at Hyndburn Leisure Centre next on the list.

"It’s also an area which has been the focus of customer feedback in recent years so we are happy that we can respond to customer demand and improve this facility.”

The refurbishment comes on the back of other recent major works at the centre in Church including a new swimming pool and the Adventure City children’s play and party centre.

Linda Horsfield, head of health and wellbeing, said: “We are sure that our members will be delighted with the new area and we hope to attract new members to what will be a great facility for the borough”.

The new sauna and steam area will open in January 2018.