A staggering 1,200 people in Hyndburn are currently cheating on their partner, according to a new survey.

The study by Illicit Encounters, a website for married couples to enjoy affairs, claims the borough has 1,182 love cheats - the most in East Lancashire.

If correct, the figure puts Hyndburn above Blackburn (1,013), Rossendale (1,089), Burnley and Darwen (both with 446), and Clitheroe (414).

Its so-called ‘Infidelity Index’ shows that the areas including Accrington and Oswaldtwistle have 889 cheats - up from 870 last year - while Great Harwood has 293 - up from 278 in 2016.

IllicitEncounters.com compiled the figures based on the geographical data of its one-million plus members.

People can input the name of their town or their postcode into their search engine to discover how may people are ‘playing away’ in the area where they live.

The leafy Buckinghamshire town of High Wycombe has topped the 2017 league table of the most adulterous places in the UK with 2,119 cheats out of a population of 120,256.

Guilford in Surrey came second followed by Aldershot in third.